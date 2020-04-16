STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indiabulls Ventures' senior management to take pay cuts amid COVID-19 lockdown

While Indiabulls Ventures CEO Divyesh B Shah has opted to take a salary cut of 90 per cent, Indiabulls Consumer Finance CEO Pinank Jayant Shah has also opted to take a salary cut of 50 per cent.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indiabulls Ventures on Thursday said the company's senior management will take a pay cut of an average 50 per cent to control expenses during the lockdown period.

"The senior management of the company has decided to lead the efforts on expense control by volunteering to take pay cuts up to an average of 50 per cent for the current financial year, due to slowdown and difficulties caused by COVID 19," Indiabulls Ventures said in a regulatory filing.

It added that Indiabulls Ventures CEO Divyesh B Shah has opted to take a salary cut of 90 per cent. Indiabulls Consumer Finance CEO Pinank Jayant Shah has also opted to take a salary cut of 50 per cent. Indiabulls Ventures is part of Indiabulls Group.

