Movement of trucks picks up, but adequate staff needed for loading, unloading: Transporters' body

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Thursday said movement of trucks carrying non-essential loads has picked up post revision in guidelines for enforcing the lockdown, but more measures are needed to make adequate loading and unloading staff available for smooth operations.

The AIMTC, umbrella body of transporters that represents about 95 lakh truckers and entities, expressed concerns over return of drivers and labourers who have gone back to their villages.

"Now the movement of vehicles carrying non-essential loads has picked a bit, these are the ones that were stuck up elsewhere and are reaching the destinations.

At the destination there is shortage of loading and unloading staff," AIMTC said in a statement.

It said that booking offices, godowns, factories and warehouses must be allowed to open so that the loaded goods could be unloaded and goods can be booked.

Partial opening of the sectors cannot help in demand creation or consumption of goods at normal level, the statement said, adding that weak economic activity will lead to weak demand in the road transport sector and will result in high rate of idling of vehicles and collateral pressure on the operators.

"There has been acute trust deficit among the drivers-labourers, who have gone back to their homes.

To regain their confidence we have been time and again asking the government to extol their contribution and motivate them to come back to work and announce Covid insurance package for the drivers and co-workers," AIMTC President Kultaran Singh Atwal said.

He added that local administrations are not forthcoming in helping them.

Further, there is no public transport system in place and local administration is not capable to ferry labourers and drivers scattered at far off places to their vehicles and stations.

"The exact import of the fresh guidelines issued by MHA is yet to be implemented in the states/Union Territories in true letter and spirit," he added.

The AIMTC demanded consideration of a relief package which includes Rs 15,000 per driver per month and insurance cover for them and supporting staff.