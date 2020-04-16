TCS shares close 1 per cent lower ahead of quarterly earnings announcement

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) closed 1 per cent lower ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement due later in the day. The scrip declined 1.09 per cent to close at Rs 1,715.60 on the BSE.

During the day, it fell 3.27 per cent to Rs 1,677.60. On the NSE, shares of the company went lower by 0.84 per cent to close at Rs 1,720.50. In terms of traded volume, 2.40 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 62 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Meanwhile, IT major Wipro on Wednesday posted 6 per cent decline in net profit for March quarter that was battered by the fallout of COVID-19, and said it will not provide revenue forecast for the current quarter due to business uncertainty caused by the pandemic.