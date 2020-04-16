STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Wipro defers revenue guidance, hiring and hikes; Q4 profit slips 6.3 per cent

Wipro’s board has also not recommended any final dividend. It said the interim dividend of Rs 1 declared on January 14 shall be considered as the final dividend for FY20.

Published: 16th April 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wipro, India’s fourth largest IT services firm, on Wednesday said it is unable to give revenue guidance for April-June quarter of the financial year 2020-21, and also has deferred all its HR decisions including hirings and wage increases due to the uncertainty arising out of coronavirus pandemic situation.

The IT major reported 6.3 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 2,326.1 crore (YoY) for the January-March quarter of FY20. Its EBIT for the IT services segment dropped to Rs 2,692.5 crore in the March quarter, against Rs 2,773.6 crore in the December quarter. The operating margin for the quarter slipped 0.8 per cent.
Wipro said the pandemic has led to a fall in revenues from its mainstay — IT services — by 0.7-0.8 per cent ($14-16 million). It had earlier guided 2 per cent increase in IT services for March quarter.

“Due to uncertainty around the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, we do not have visibility into the extent to which it will disrupt our operations, and we have decided to not provide revenue guidance for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. We anticipate that we will resume providing revenue guidance when we have increased certainty of both demand and supply side factors,” the company said. Its gross revenue grew by 4.48 per cent to Rs 15,711 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 15,006.3 crore a year ago.

“The quarters ahead seem challenging and require a tremendous response on costs. We also anticipate our working capital to increase, but our strong balance sheet provides us the confidence that will emerge stronger and better. Further, due to the volatility in the external environment, we have decided not to provide a quarterly guidance on revenues,” said CFO Jatin Dalal.

Wipro’s board has also not recommended any final dividend. It said the interim dividend of Rs 1 declared on January 14 shall be considered as the final dividend for FY20.

Techies set to start ‘work from offices’
The advisory by the Ministry of Home Affairs, directing the IT/ ITes companies to enable 50 per cent of their workforce to operate within the company premises, will help resume critical services such as BPM and engineering divisions; however, industry body Nasscom suggested that the deployment of employees should be done in a phased manner. According to Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh, though 90 per cent employees in the IT industry are working from home during the lockdown, the sector was currently working at only 70 per cent of its capacity. “We are looking at a phased approach, bringing 15-20 per cent of the workforce back to the offices initially,” Nasscom said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wipro
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp