STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

DGFT permits additional 745 tonne raw sugar exports to US

With this additional quantity, India has permitted exports of 9,169 tonne of raw sugar to the US under TRQ during US fiscal year 2020.

Published: 17th April 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Sugarcane

A farmer works in his sugarcane field (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday permitted export of additional 745 tonne raw sugar under its tariff-rate quota (TRQ) to the US which enables shipments to enjoy relatively low tariff.

TRQ is a quota for a volume of exports that enter the US at relatively low tariffs. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies on additional imports. "Additional quantity of 745 MTRV (metric tonne raw value) of raw cane sugar, for export to the USA, under TRQ, up to September 30, 2020 has been notified," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

With this additional quantity, India has permitted exports of 9,169 tonne of raw sugar to the US under TRQ during US fiscal year 2020. 8,424 tonne was permitted up to September 3, 2019. US fiscal year runs from October to September.

ALSO READ| India's sugar export, domestic sales hit due to coronavirus lockdown: ISMA

India enjoys duty-free sugar exports to the US for up to 10,000 tonnes annually under preferential quota arrangement. India, the world's second biggest producer and the largest consumer of sugar, has a preferential quota arrangement for sugar export with the European Union as well.

According to Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) , the country has manufactured 21.58 million tonnes of sugar till March 15 of the ongoing 2019-20 season (October-September), lower than 27.36 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

Sugar production in Maharashtra -- the country's largest sugar producing state -- fell to 5.58 million tonnes till March 15, as against 10.08 million tonnes in the same period last year. However, production in Uttar Pradesh, the country's second largest sugar producing state, rose to 8.71 million tonnes so far when compared to 8.41 million tonne a year ago.

India has exported 28.68 lakh tonne of sugar so far in the current marketing year ending September on the back of assistance offered by the government to boost shipments, according to All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA).

India exported sugar to 58 countries, but 65 per cent of the total shipments were to Iran, Somalia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The country had exported 38 lakh tonne during the 2018-19 marketing year.

According to the food ministry, the sugar production is estimated at 273 lakh tonne in 2019-20 as against domestic consumption of 260 lakh tonnes. In the previous year, sugar output was 331 lakh tonne as compared to 259 lakh tonne domestic demand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Raw sugar Sugar export DGFT US sugar export
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp