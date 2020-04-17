STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Genes2Me supplies 2.5 lakh rapid test kits for COVID-19 to government, AIIMS

Published: 17th April 2020 03:29 PM

Genes2Me CEO Dr Neeraj Gupta

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Molecular Diagnostics firm Genes2Me on Friday said it has supplied 2.5 lakh rapid test kits for screening COVID-19 infection to the government and AIIMS.

Genes2Me said in a statement that the company collaborated with China based Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics Inc, which has developed these kits. It added that the kits were delivered in seven days after the company received a supply order from the Indian government.

"There is an urgent need for mass screening for COVID-19. The rapid test kits can screen more people for COVID- 19 in a short time, which can further help the nation tackle coronavirus spread effectively," Genes2Me COO Ritu Gupta said.

The company has recently received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the sales and marketing of these kits. It is working around the availability of more than 3 million test kits by the month of May, the statement said.

