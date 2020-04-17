STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hit by COVID-19 outbreak, advertising agencies seek government help

The income and cash flow of the advertising agencies have been in 'serious stress' from the last month and unless there is some intervention, many businesses will either file for bankruptcy.

Published: 17th April 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus bengaluru

A deserted DVD Road in Bengaluru during coronavirus lockdown. The whole country has been in a nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In a bid to tide over the COVID-19 crisis, the advertising industry has urged the Centre to allow amortisation benefit on branding expenses over the next three years by treating it as an investment.

Such benefit will encourage the companies to spend more on brand-building, which, in turn, will help the industry in this crisis period, Advertising Agencies Association of India president Ashish Bhasin said on Friday.

The industry body has reached out to the government for the "unprecedented disruptions" due to the coronavirus outbreak and sent a list of suggestions to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

"We have sent our suggestions and the government does not need to dole out any money to support us.

Amortisation benefit on advertising expenses for 3 years will encourage the companies to spend more on brand-building and this will help our industry to stay afloat during the crisis," he said.

He claimed the association with 110 large advertising agencies represents 80 per cent of the industry.

"Advertising can be treated as investment or capex or even R&D expenditure and such expenses should be allowed to be amortised for three years.

Currently, it is treated as an expense and 100 per cent of the amount has to be charged in a single year," Bhasin told PTI.

He also said any payment made to the agencies should not have any TDS deduction going forward, since there is "unlikely to be any significant profit for the year".

"We also want money that is owed to us by way of I-T and GST refunds, and dues from government and PSUs for our advertising bills to be settled immediately," Bhasin said in the letter.

The income and cash flow of the advertising agencies have been in "serious stress" from the last month and unless there is some intervention, many businesses will either file for bankruptcy or will have to be undersized considerably, Bhasin added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Advertising PR Ad industry COVID crisis COVID 19
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp