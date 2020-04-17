STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI extends revised market hours till April 30

Earlier this month, RBI had notified the change in timing to be applicable till April, 17 citing challenges faced by its staff, brokerages and other market participants.

Published: 17th April 2020 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)

By ENS Economic Bureau
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The RBI on Thursday extended its earlier order, trimming the timings for currency, money and bond markets by four hours, till April, 30. Timings for the money market along with some other financial markets have been reduced by nearly half to 10 am to 2 pm, from the earlier 9 am to 5 pm.

The move comes days after the central government announced the lockdown extension till May, 3. RBI's order does not cover the last three days of the lockdown as they are already marked as bank holidays.
Earlier this month, RBI had notified the change in timing to be applicable till April, 17 citing challenges faced by its staff, brokerages and other market participants.

"In view of the Government of India’s order that the lockdown will continue to be in force till May 3, 2020 (Sunday), it has been decided that the amended trading hours for various RBI regulated markets will continue to be effective till the close of business on Thursday April 30, 2020,” the central bank said in
a statement.

In its order dated April 3, RBI had said the move was to minimise risk and ensure that market participants maintain adequate checks and supervisory control while optimising thin resources and ensuring the safety of personnel, it has been decided to revise the trading hours.

The various RBI-regulated markets where these changes apply include, market repo in government securities, tri-party repo in government securities, commercial paper, certificate of deposits, corporate bonds, government securities, foreign currency and rupee interest rate derivatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp