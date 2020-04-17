STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee rebounds 48 paise to settle at 76.39 against US dollar

Forex traders said that these measures announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das would provide the much needed liquidity and ease the financial stress caused by the pandemic.

Published: 17th April 2020 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee on Friday settled 48 paise higher at 76.39 against the US dollar, rebounding from an all-time low hit a day earlier, buoyed by RBI measures to prop up the economy reeling under the coronavirus impact.

A strong rally in domestic equities also helped in improving forex market sentiment. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.59 and then gained further ground to touch a high of 76.35 against the US dollar. The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 76.39 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 48 paise over its previous close.

On weekly basis, the Indian unit lost 12 paise or 0.15 per cent against the USD. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at an all-time low of 76.87 against the US dollar.

In a much anticipated move, the RBI announced a slew of measures to infuse liquidity in the financial system including a cut in the reverse repo rate, Rs 50,000-crore targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) and refinancing facilities for NABARD, SIDBI and NHB.

Forex traders said these measures announced by Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das would provide the much needed liquidity and ease the financial stress caused by the pandemic. The central bank reduced the reverse repo rate - the rate at which banks park their fund with the central bank - by 25 basis points to 3.75 per cent.

This will encourage banks to lend to the productive sectors of the economy. With regard to other measures, Das said the RBI will begin with giving an additional Rs 50,000 crore through targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) to be undertaken in tranches.

Besides, he announced a re-financing window of Rs 50,000 crore for financial institutions like NABARD, National Housing Bank and SIDBI. Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities, said, "Rupee traded stronger today on back of Reserve bank of India announcing liquidity measures to boost growth amid slowdown due to Covid-19 lockdown".

The number of cases around the world linked to the new coronavirus has touched nearly 22 lakh. In India, over 13,300 coronavirus cases have been reported so far. On the equity market front, the BSE Sensex closed 3.22 per cent or 986 points higher at 31,589, while the 50-share Nifty advanced 3.05 per cent or 274 points to close at 9,267.

Nearly Rs 3 lakh crore were added to the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.29 per cent to USD 27.90 per barrel. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 100.07.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 76.7408 and for rupee/euro at 83.6541. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 95.9853 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 71.22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US Dollar INR vs USd Indian Rupee Rupee value
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp