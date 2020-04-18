Daimler India Commercial Vehicle adopts multi-faceted approach in battle against coronavirus

By PTI

CHENNAI: Daimler India Commercial Vehicle, the 100 per cent subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler, has adopted a multi-faceted approach to support the country's fight against coronavirus, a company official said.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles at its 440-acre facility in neighbouring Oragadam manufactures trucks, buses to domestic and overseas market. DICV is taking a multi-faceted, comprehensive approach to support India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer has rolled-out a multi-tiered strategy aimed at helping the community, a company statement said. "DICV takes its responsibility to the society seriously. we are considering every conceivable approach to offer our support in a timely manner," DICV MD Satyakam Arya said.

The company has provided high critical care ventilators, personal protective equipment kits and sanitizers to local medical services, administrative departments. The company said it was providing 1,000 meals a day to stranded drivers and the bus division has lent 16 buses to support foreign nationals reach airport to ensure they reach their respective countries in safe.

"We care about the community.We will do everything we can to support them in this time of need," Arya said. Fifteen people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Tamil Nadu so far.