STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Most recharge outlets to be available from April 20 amid COVID-19 lockdown: Reliance Jio

The company on March 31 had announced that users will continue to receive incoming call even after expiry of the prepaid account during the difficult situation.

Published: 18th April 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio on Friday said that most of the mobile recharge outlets will be available from April 20 onward, and customers who have not been able to recharge their account during the lockdown will continue to get incoming calls on their phones.

The company on March 31 had announced that users will continue to receive incoming call even after expiry of the prepaid account during the difficult situation developed due to spread of coronavirus infection. "Majority recharge outlets will be available starting 20th April," Jio said, adding that customers can do recharge through online payment platforms, bank ATMs and also through associate programmes.

The company has come up with JioPos Lite app which its customers can download and recharge account of other subscribers on the network. The customer who recharges the account of others will get commission of around 4 per cent.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have also come up with similar cash back or commission-based recharge service through app. These two firms have announced extension of prepaid validity till May 3 for customers who have not been able to recharge their accounts.

Around 9 crore customers of Vodafone Idea and 3 crore of Bharti Airtel will continue getting free incoming calls till then. The government announced nationwide lockdown starting March 24 till April 14. It has been further extended till May 3.

ALSO READ| Jio offers 100 minutes of free Talktime, 100 free SMS to help poor in lockdown

State-owned telecom operators BSNL and MTNL extended the validity period of their prepaid mobile services till April 20 and offer Rs 10 additional talktime even after zero balance.

Telecom body COAI pegged the value of benefits announced by telcos for low-income users at over Rs 600 crore and said the government should support further extension of benefits through universal service obligation fund where more than Rs 51,500 crore has been lying unused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reliance Jio JIo lockdown Jio recharge Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp