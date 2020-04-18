STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No paycuts or layoffs amid COVID-19 lockdown: Sri Adhikari Brothers

According to co-founder Markand Adhikari, people who are staying home for the larger good are doing a great service to the nation.

Published: 18th April 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 12:04 PM

Sri Adhikari Brothers co-founder Markand Adhikari

By Express News Service

We are amidst a global crisis and there is no real clarity on how soon we will see normalcy. Our country is no exception to these unforeseen circumstances. Thus in line with the appeal made by our Honourable Prime Minister, we are doing our bit. In addition to providing external help, we are ensuring that our employees who are our pillars of growth remain unaffected.

"No pay cuts or layoffs will be done despite impact on the economy," said Markand Adhikari, Co-founder, Sri Adhikari Brothers, who has announced care for 1,000 families in need amidst pandemic-induced lockdown in association with BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

Globally known for its social services to mankind Adhikari has associated with seamless and swift action. "Out of India’s total population of 1.39 billion, it is adjudged that 10 per cent of Indians hold 80 per cent of the country’s wealth. Today is the time for them to take responsibility and give the nation back in its time of need. If even five per cent of them help 10 families each, imagine the mammoth help that the nation will receive. It may reduce the impact of the economic crisis drastically," he said.

At this time when many people are coming forward to help the needy, a step like this surely encourages many rich families of the country.

According to him, people who are staying home for the larger good are doing a great service to the nation. "People are not just helping themselves, but the entire country by staying indoors. At such times, keeping the morale high and staying positive is important," Adhikari added.

