TVS Motors acquires Britain's iconic 'Norton' sporting motorcycles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company has acquired Britain's most iconic sporting motorcycle, Norton, in an all-cash deal for £16 million.

According to a statement late Friday evening, TVS Motor acquired certain assets of Norton Motorcycles (UK) Limited (in administration) through one of TVS Motor's overseas subsidiaries.

The acquisition will reflect TVS Motor Company's and India's rapidly rising prominence in the international two-wheeler market.

Founded by James Lansdowne Norton, in Birmingham in 1898, Norton Motorcycles is among the most popular British motorcycle brands of all time and is one of the most emotive marques.