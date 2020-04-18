STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Walmart, Flipkart commit Rs 46 crore to support India's fight against COVID-19

The companies personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and funds for organisations providing essential relief materials to farmers and small businesses.

Published: 18th April 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of Walmart used for representation.

The logo of Walmart used for representation (File Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Walmart Inc, Walmart Foundation and Flipkart on Saturday said they are are supporting India's COVID-19 response by donating personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and funds for organisations providing essential relief materials to farmers and small businesses.

Walmart Inc and e-commerce major Flipkart will spend Rs 38.3 crore towards in-kind donations into India to help with the front-line response efforts, a statement said.

"The companies will focus on providing PPE, such as N95 masks and medical gowns, for distribution by non-government organizations (NGOs) to public healthcare workers. Walmart and Flipkart have already secured 300,000 N95 masks and 1 million medical gowns, and they will continue to leverage their global supply chains to source these critical necessities for medical workers," it added.

In addition, Walmart Foundation is donating a total of Rs 7.7 crore to Goonj and Srijan -- NGOs supporting vulnerable communities through the crisis.

ALSO READ| Only 25% fashion retail stores may open post COVID-19 lockdown; layoffs likely: Report

The funds will be used to support the procurement of essential relief materials, such as food, medicine and hygiene items, for distribution by the organisations to support farmers, rural communities, and the micro-businesses, the statement said.

"Our customers and associates in India have been deeply impacted by COVID-19 and our hearts continue to be with them. In times like these, we all need to come together to support our communities and the efforts of healthcare workers, NGOs and government organisations," Walmart Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, and President of Walmart Foundation Kathleen McLaughlin said.

The statement noted that Walmart and Flipkart are making various efforts, including following enhanced hygiene practices across the supply chain and delivery network, insurance and health benefits for workers, contactless deliveries where possible and supporting cashless payments.

"Our Flipkart teams are working around the clock to respond to the COVID-19 crisis with care and compassion. The emergency relief efforts we are announcing today underscore our commitment to continuing to work with the private and public sector in India to respond to this unprecedented challenge," Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

Corporate India has been rushing in to help the government and citizens fight the pandemic. Tata Trusts and Tata group together have pledged Rs 1,500 crore, while Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation have together committed Rs 1,125 crore. A number of other companies have extended support by providing sanitizers, masks and meals to people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Walmart Inc Flipkart Walmart Foundation Coronavirus COVID 19 Walmart coronavirus fund
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp