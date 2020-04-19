STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Allowing non-essential items may impact lockdown; situation 'extremely dynamic': MHA

Addressing a press conference, MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the situation was 'extremely dynamic' and decisions are being reviewed 'almost on a daily basis'.

Published: 19th April 2020 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

E commerce, online shopping, retail stores

Representational image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Underlining that the lockdown situation was "extremely dynamic", the Home Ministry on Sunday said the decision to allow non-essential goods through e-commerce was withdrawn after it was felt that the list of goods was extensive and may impact the curbs imposed to fight COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference, MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the situation was "extremely dynamic" and decisions are being reviewed "almost on a daily basis".

"As you realise, some restrictions are necessary in our campaign against coronavirus. When the list of non-essential goods and overall situation was reviewed, it was felt that the list was pretty extensive. If we permit all goods, it may impact lockdown. Accordingly, the decision was reviewed," she said.

ALSO READ | Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce firms prohibited during lockdown, clarifies govt

When asked about the measures for stranded students and labourers incase the lockdown is extended beyond May 3, she said the ministry will issue appropriate guidelines at the right time.

 Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order excluding the non-essential items from sale by the e-commerce companies from the consolidated revised guidelines, which listed the exemption given to the services and people from the purview of the lockdown.

The order said the clause -- "E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions" -- is excluded from the guidelines.

The previous order had said such items were allowed for sale through e-commerce platforms from April 20.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

She said Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation with the officer where he stated that extra care must be taken in areas not coming under clusters, hotspots and containment zones where some activities will be allowed.

It must be ensured that any relief should be given only after correct assessment of the ground situation, he said.

District magistrates should ensure patrolling in rural areas with the help of police, panchayat, and revenue officials to ensure strict implementation of national directives, like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks among others, issued by the Union Home Ministry in its recent order on lockdown.

After economic activities have been permitted in rural areas, district magistrates should coordinate with industries to transfer labourers to their workplace within the state in order to boost economic activity and rural employment, Srivastava said citing directives given by the MHA.

Special emphasis must be paid to parameters such as quality of food served in camps for migrant labourers, she said.

Medical teams going for community testing of coronavirus must be given adequate security and community leaders and peace committees must be roped in by police before taking the exercise, she said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 507 and the number of cases to 15,712 in the country on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown LOckdown extension MHA E commerce sites
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp