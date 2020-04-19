STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No proposal for reduction of pension: Centre amid COVID-19 lockdown

Published: 19th April 2020 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

A police officer sanitizes currency notes after collecting them from commuters as a fine for flouting lockdown norms in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Karad Saturday April 18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is no proposal for reduction of pension and no action is being contemplated by the government in this respect, the Centre said on Sunday.

The assertion assumes significance as rumours are afloat that the government is contemplating reduction or stoppage of pension.

"It has come to the notice of the Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) that, in the wake of the current pandemic COVID-19 and the ensuing economic scenario, many rumours are afloat that the government is contemplating a reduction or stoppage of pension which has become a source of worry for the pensioners," the government said in a communique.

"As clarified earlier, it is being reiterated that there is no such proposal for reduction of pension and no action is contemplated by the government in this respect. Instead, the government is committed for the welfare and well being of the pensioners," the communique issued by the DoPPW said.

There are 65.26 lakh central government pensioners.

The finance ministry too on Sunday said there will be no cut in pensions to central government employees.

The ministry clarified its position after reports that the government is planning to cut pensions.

"It is being reported that a 20 per cent cut in central government pensions is being planned. This news is false. There will be no cut in pension disbursements.

It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by government cash management instructions," the ministry said in a tweet.

The ministry's tweet was also shared by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

