STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SMEs to gain maximum from Rs 1 lakh-crore liquidity boost to NBFCs, HFCs

The latest measure has come as two of its most innovative liquidity measures worth Rs 2 lakh crore since February 6 did not elicit the desired effect.

Published: 19th April 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Small businesses will benefit the most from the Rs 1 lakh-crore targeted liquidity boost to small and mid-sized non-banking lenders, housing financiers and micro-lenders, say the shadow banking industry leaders.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and micro-finance institutions (MFIs) -- which have been starved of finances ever since IL&FS went belly up after large-scale fraud and mismanagement by top management  came to light in September 2018 -- have finally heaved a sigh of relief after the Reserve Bank on Friday opened two durable liquidity windows worth Rs 1 lakh crore for them.

The latest measure has come as two of its most innovative liquidity measures worth Rs 2 lakh crore since February 6 did not elicit the desired effect.

On Friday in the second Covid booster dose, the RBI announced a new TLTRO, under which it will pump in Rs 50,000 crore into the system and made it mandatory for banks to invest 50 percent of the money in lower-rated debt being issued by small and medium NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs.

Apart from the new TLTRO window, the RBI has also opened another Rs 50,000 crore in refinance window for Nabard, Sidbi and NHB.

While the Rs 1 lakh-crore LTRO announced on February 6 was not targeted at any particular segment, the similar amount of TLTRO announced on March 27 was targeted at the debt market with a similar mandate of investing 50 per cent of the funds in corporate bonds.

But where the objective failed to meet the regulatory purpose was that the risk-averse banks chose to pick only AAA-rated debt and unnecessarily benefitting deep pocket corporates.

The NBFC/HFC/MFI industry has wholeheartedly welcomed the move saying the TLTRO 2.0 will ensure broader liquidity transmission into the NBFC sector, which ultimately will benefit SMEs/MSMEs  the key segment of the economy that is the most fund-starved.

Siddhartha Mohanty of LIC Housing Finance said the 25 bps reverse rate cut to 3.75 per cent will minimise the epidemiological damages due to coronavirus.

Along with the 25 bps cut in the reverse repo rate, the NPA reclassification to exclude the lockdown period are a welcome measures, he added.

"These steps are a much-needed breathing space for the small borrowers and small shadow banks and help them tide over the unexpected financial and psychological jolt from the pandemic," Mohanty told PTI.

Harsh Shrivastava of MFIN also welcomed the move, saying the RBI has finally acknowledged "our concerns as a substantial portion of the Rs 50,000 crore liquidity infusion will help small & medium players, which in turn will support the bottom of the pyramid customers."

Shachindra Nath of the small-sized lender Ugro Capital said the fresh liquidity measures will ultimately help SME borrowers.

"Ultimate beneficiary of these decisions are SMEs which fulfil their working capital requirement from the mid-level and small-level NBFCs, especially if the focus of such measure is to ensure liquidity support to NBFCs looking to raise debt capital for lending as opposed to those that need capital to meet liquidity shortfalls," Nath said.

Rakesh Singh of Aditya Birla Finance said the TLTRO 2.0 will help small and mid-sized NBFCs remain adequately liquid and stable and continue to function normally and thus help small borrowers.

Similarly, the refinance facilities of Rs 50,000 to NHB, Sidbi and Nabard will give the necessary impetus to HFCs.

Welcoming the RBI announcements, Vishal Kampani of JM Financial Group said these measures signal a strong intent of the RBI to turn the wheel of the economy.

"The 25 bps reverse repo rate cut will prompt banks to increase lending, leading to a broader liquidity transmission to NBFCs. But banks need to ensure that credit transmission to NFBCs take place regardless of the credit-ratings," he said.

Sanjay Chamria of Magma Fincorp said NBFCs will benefit from the standstill on overdue instalments and from the new liquidity window.

"We also hope banks now give a moratorium to NBFCs and HFCs since they have already allowed moratorium to their own customers," he said.

George Alexander Muthoot of Muthoot Finance said through the new TLTRO, "we expect liquidity challenges to ease while the reverse repo rate cut will motivate banks to lend more".

Shriram Transport Finance's Umesh Revankar feels the new liquidity windows are a big relief to NBFC borrowers and urged banks to offer NBFCs a moratorium to manage cash flow smoothly.

Jaspal Bindra of Centrum Group said, "RBI has shown pragmatism in announcing the second round of measures, aimed at maintaining liquidity and incentivising credit flows to small NFBCs and HFCs.

The new TLTRO will help NBFCs and MFIs.

Similarly, relief packages of Rs 50,000 crore for Nabard, Sidbi and NHB combined with the reverse repo cut will incentivize banks and NBFCs to step up their lending activities and which in turn will help small borrowers and small companies.

Meghna Suryakumar of Crediwatch said the cut in reverse repo to 3.75 per cent is expected to help in credit off-take and the special refinance package is further expected to infuse liquidity to small agriculture-driven businesses and low-income housing.

"Tourism Finance Corporation of Anirban Chakraborty said the RBI measures provide the much-needed liquidity to small NBFCs, MFIs and SMEs. Further, the Rs 50,000 crore refinancing window is a big help at hiking liquidity to SMEs," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NBFC HFC SME
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp