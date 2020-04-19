STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce firms prohibited during lockdown, clarifies govt

The announcement, or rather the clarification, comes after a number of questions were raised by the opposition and traders about the government's decision.

Published: 19th April 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

A food delivery man working during the lockdown | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday clarified that sale of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the lockdown.

On April 15, the MHA had issued revised guidelines for the second phase of shutdown allowing additional activities to be allowed during the second phase from April 20.

According to the April 15 order, “e-commerce companies” and vehicles used by e-commerce operators had been allowed but it was not specified if it was applicable on items others than those under the essential category.  During the first phase of the shutdown, MHA had specifically said that e-commerce platforms are allowed to sell only essential goods like food, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

On April 16, sources in MHA said that mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, laptops and stationery items will be allowed to be sold through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall etc from April 20. However, the ministry did not issue a formal order on April 16. 

The announcement, or rather the clarification, comes after a number of questions were raised by the opposition and traders about the government's decision.

On Sunday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in his capacity as the chairperson of the National Executive Committee issued an order to exclude e-commerce category from the revised guidelines.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

“...The undersigned in his capacity as Chairperson, National Executive Committee, hereby orders to exclude the following from the consolidated revised guidelines for strict implementation by Ministries Department of Government of India, State/Union Territory Governments and State Union Territory Authorities. Sub-clause under Clause 14 on Commercial and private establishments. E-commerce companies Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions,” the order stated.

The order comes amid confusion over whether e-commerce players such as Amazon and Flipkart will continue delivering essentials or get further relaxations in Covid-19-free areas that will allow limited activities from Monday.

After the order, MHA also issued a press release stating that e-commerce companies, already supplying essentials during the lockdown, will continue to be allowed to do so.
The government’s new decision cum clarification comes after a traders’ body, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying if e-commerce players are allowed to resume deliveries of non-essential items, it would be unfair to the small traders. On Saturday, the Congress party had also raised the issue that allowing e-commerce platforms to sell non-essential products denied a level playing field to traditional retail traders.

On Sunday, CAIT issued a statement, claiming credit for the exclusion of e-commerce companies. “CAIT demolished sinister plan of e-commerce companies to trade in non-essential commodities. Accepting the objection of the CAIT, the MHA excluded the permission granted earlier and now e-commerce can trade only in essential commodities. Thanks to Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh & Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal,” a statement issued by Praveen Khandelwal of the CAIT said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Non essential goods essential items e commerce firms delivery Coronavirus lockdown grocery delivery Flipkart Amazon
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp