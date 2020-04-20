STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest

The cause behind the sudden and unexpected demise is yet to be ascertained, the company said, but sources confirmed that Singh suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

Rudratej Singh, president and CEO, BMW India (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BMW Group President and CEO Rudratej Singh passed away on Monday morning following a cardiac arrest.

"BMW Group India, with profound sorrow, announces the demise of Rudratej Singh (46), President and Chief Executive Officer on April 20, 2020," the automaker said in a statement.

"Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult period. He will always be remembered as an inspiring and compassionate human being," BMW Group India said in the statement.

His transformational vision and strategic orientation played a crucial role in navigation of BMW Group India in a challenging business environment, it added.

His demise comes at a crucial junction when the company was in midst of implementing strategic measures for strengthening the dealer network across India, the automaker said.

Singh had joined BMW Group in August 2019. Singh had more than 25 years of experience and held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industries.

In his last assignment, he was the Global President at Royal Enfield and before that he worked with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years.

