Business optimism for April-June quarter falls to record low, worse than 2009 financial crisis

BENGALURU: The coronavirus pandemic has led to the sharpest moderation in the confidence

levels of India Inc since the global financial recession of 2008-09, a survey by the industry body, Federation of revealed.

It stated that the overall business confidence index stood at 42.9 per cent in the current compared to an index value of 59 reported in the last survey. The index value had slipped to a low of 37.8 in Q2 of 2008-09. Sharp moderation both in current conditions and future expectations were responsible for pulling the overall index value down during the quarter, the survey stated.

As the global institutions paint a dismal picture for the global economy due to virus outbreak, in India the enterprises are facing a triple shock of demand, supply and financial channels, according to the FICCI survey.

Nearly 72 per cent of the respondents in the survey said that their businesses were hit hard by the virus outbreak and just 5 per cent said that their operations remained unaffected by the virus outbreak. 90% participants said that their supply chain has been disrupted due to the pandemic.

The companies were less optimistic of any turnaround in sales for at least next six months April-September, 2020. Almost 53 per cent of the respondents anticipated weaker sales in next two quarters and 38% said that their will be lesser investments in next six months. More than half of the survey participants said that credit availability could be a concern for their business continuity plans.

Companies are also trying to reinvent their business models to adapt with the changing environment that include less dependence on imports, mix portfolios, update products, services and keeping a close watch on the cash flows.

The suggestions made by FICCI include reduction in repo rate by RBI by 100 basis points, extension of moratorium period for companies by six months, expanding credit limit to all enterprises by 25 per cent, among others.