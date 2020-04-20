STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Business optimism for April-June quarter falls to record low, worse than 2009 financial crisis

Nearly 72 per cent of the respondents in the survey said that their businesses were hit hard by the virus outbreak and just 5 per cent said that their operations remained unaffected.

Published: 20th April 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staffers hold samples as they perform swabs for coronavirus in the Santa Cecilia nurse home in Civitavecchia, near Rome. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The coronavirus pandemic has led to the sharpest moderation in the confidence
levels of India Inc since the global financial recession of 2008-09, a survey by the industry body, Federation of  revealed.

It stated that the overall business confidence index stood at 42.9 per cent in the current compared to an index value of 59 reported in the last survey. The index value had slipped to a low of 37.8 in Q2 of 2008-09. Sharp moderation both in current conditions and future expectations were responsible for pulling the overall index value down during the quarter, the survey stated.

As the global institutions paint a dismal picture for the global economy due to virus outbreak, in India the enterprises are facing a triple shock of demand, supply and financial  channels, according to the FICCI survey.

Nearly 72 per cent of the respondents in the survey said that their businesses were hit hard by the virus outbreak and just 5 per cent said that their operations remained unaffected by the virus outbreak. 90% participants said that their supply chain has been disrupted due to the pandemic.

The companies were less optimistic of any turnaround in sales for at least next six months April-September, 2020. Almost 53 per cent of the respondents anticipated weaker sales in next two quarters and 38% said that their will be lesser investments in next six months. More than half of the survey participants said that credit availability could be a concern for their business continuity plans.

Companies are also trying to reinvent their business models to adapt with the changing environment that include less dependence on imports, mix portfolios, update products, services and keeping a close watch on the cash flows.

The suggestions made by FICCI include reduction in repo rate by RBI by 100 basis points, extension of moratorium period for companies by six months, expanding credit limit to all enterprises by 25 per cent, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
business optimism COVID19 Coronavirus Coronavirus impact financial crisis Pandemic
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp