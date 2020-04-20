STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Event management body sends SOS to govt, says 90 per cent bookings cancelled till July

While some companies warn of retrenching 50-80 per cent of their workforce some warned of removing 25-50 per cent of their workforce.

Published: 20th April 2020 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard on a deserted road at C block Jahangirpur area identified as COVID-19 hotspot during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Sunday

Security personnel stand guard on a deserted road at C block Jahangirpur area identified as COVID-19 hotspot during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Events & Entertainment Management Association (Eema) has sent an SOS to government seeking urgent steps to help them sustain in business after a survey found that over half of them have their bookings cancelled till July.

An industry survey after the lockdown was announced has found that as much as 53 per cent of member-companies have seen a whopping 90 percent of their businesses cancelled between March and July due to the Covid pandemic-driven lockdown.

Eema, a body of event management industry players, claimed 60 million jobs directly and indirectly are at stake.

"While 53 per cent of member-companies have seen 90 per cent of their business are cancelled between March and July, and 63 per cent companies have suffered revenue loss of up to Rs 1 crore so far," Eeema said in the survey.

While some companies warn of retrenching 50-80 per cent of their workforce some warned of removing 25-50 per cent of their workforce.

All the companies have sought working capital to the tune of Rs 1-5 crore for the next six months and around 55 per cent of them are looking at raising capital or debt from institutions/shareholders, VC funding.

The association has also urged the government to immediately release all tax refunds both income tax and TDS, cover cost of salaries/daily wages for those infected by the pandemic virus and are thus unable to return to work.

It has also urged the centre to ask banks to give collateral-free line of credit for paying salaries and statutory dues and a moratorium 9-12 months.

They also want the government to instruct insurance companies to cover future events and activities against Covid-19 or similar medical/biological disasters in addition to existing natural disasters; to cover the cost of salaries/daily wages of employees laid off for a period of 90 days minimum and a cut in the GST rate to 12 per cent on all the arts and entertainment events.

Sanjoy Roy, the president of the Eema that represents 170 registered members over a 1 lakh unregistered players, said the pandemic will impact the entire business impacting lakhs of jobs.

We hope the government takes the required actions that can help us survive the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
EEMA EEMA SOS Sanjoy Roy
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp