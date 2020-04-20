STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex spikes over 400 points in early trade; HDFC Bank jumps 4 per cent

After hitting a high of 32,056.47, the 30-share index pared some gains to trade 113.59 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 31,702.31.

Published: 20th April 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 400 points in opening trade on Monday led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins and Infosys amid positive cues from global markets.

After hitting a high of 32,056.47, the 30-share index pared some gains to trade 113.59 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 31,702.31.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was quoting 32.60 points, or 0.35 per cent, up at 9,299.35.

HDFC Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent after the lender posted a 15.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,280.22 crore for the March quarter on healthy interest income.

Infosys jumped over 3 per cent ahead of its quarterly earnings, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Kotak Bank, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and TCS were also trading in the green.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and ITC were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 986.11 points or 3.22 per cent higher at 31,588.72, while the Nifty zoomed 273.95 points, or 3.03 per cent, to finish at 9,266.75.

Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded equity shares worth Rs 1,391.98 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

According to traders, stock-specific action in index heavyweights kept benchmarks positive.

Market sentiment was also tracking a rise in most global peers.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in early deals, while Tokyo was in the red.

However, caution remained as concerns over COVID-19 kept investors jittery, traders said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 543, while the number of cases in the country climbed to 17,265.

Global tally of the infections has crossed 24 lakh, with over 1.65 lakh deaths.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.85 per cent to USD 27.84 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex HDFC Bank Kotak Bank Tech Mahindra HCL Tech TCS
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp