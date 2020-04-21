STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cargill India provides 16 million meals across 16 cities amid COVID-19 lockdown

Cargill India announced last week that it has pledged 16 million meals to feed families through dry ration kits and cooked meals.

Representational image

By Express News Service

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage unabated across the country, and the world, organisations from every industry are stepping up to the plate, literally, in order to feed the innumerable daily wage earners and other disenfranchised citizens bereft of income.

Among these is Cargill India, which announced last week that it has pledged 16 million meals to feed families through dry ration kits and cooked meals. These will aid 150,000 families across 16 cities in India, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Kurkumbh, Kandla, Surat, Bengaluru, Davangere, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Bhatinda, Nagpur, Varanasi and Jaipur.

"This global crisis requires a fully concerted approach to be adopted. Given the critical nature of our business, we are cognizant of our role in the relief and recovery efforts. We are doing everything needed to ensure supply of essential food products continues," said Simon George, President, Cargill India.

"On the other hand, we are supporting local authorities and reaching out through NGO partners to provide food items and meals to nourish those impacted. We will continue helping communities during this time
of need," he added.

The international conglomerate is working with three NGOs: Akshaya Patra Foundation, Feeding India and India Food Banking Network (IFBN), in order to help communities across the country. The dry ration kits include food items like pulses, rice, oil, wheat flour, and spices, depending on local requirements, while cooked meals are also being served daily across these states.

Cargill’s has also made a monetary contribution to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM Cares Fund).

