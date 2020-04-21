E-commerce, consumer-centric firms moot expanding list of essential items amid lockdown

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Retailers - online and offline - are pressing on the need to modify the list of essential items beyond medicines, personal hygiene and food items in a bid to reduce the burden of day-to-day living.

E-tailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall and even relatively smaller players like ShopClues believe that the government should reconsider the new guidelines that bar e-commerce marketplaces to deliver non-essential items and urged that products such as cookware, innerwear, laptops, mobile phones and repairing services be allowed.

“The new guideline will disappoint not just consumers whose list of essentials had expanded while they stayed at home, but also thousands of sellers on our platform,” said an Amazon spokesperson, adding the MHA guidelines should be re-considered "so that the urgent need of consumers is met and there is the revival of economic activity."

“Safety is of utmost importance to us and therefore we support the government's decision to limit e-commerce operations to essentials. However, we believe the ambit of essential goods should be increased," Paytm Mall Senior Vice President Srinivas Mothey said.

Similarly, Snapdeal also conducted a survey to find that pressure cookers, roti makers, egg boilers, kitchen tools like multifunction scissors, automatic mops, hair trimmers topped customers' shopping carts and wishlists. Despite restrictions imposed on the business amid the nationwide lockdown, Snapdeal continued to receive and accept orders for all kinds of products, promising to ship them as soon as the restrictions are lifted.

Sanjay Sethi, CEO, ShopClues also noted that it was imperative to expand the definition of “essential goods'' and not doing so could be counterproductive at this time. “While the entire nation is forced indoors and working from home for extended periods it is important we ensure supply of critical items like small kitchen appliances, innerwear and other work from home essentials like phones, laptops and accessories,” he added.

On Sunday, the Department for Promotion of Investment and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had asked e-commerce firms to draw a limited list of items they would want to deliver to support work from home. These entities are expected to submit the list by Wednesday, which will then be forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to a DPIIT official, a few activities may be resumed next week and relaxation will come with a stringent compliance process.

Seeking further easing of lockdown, commerce and industry body CII said more businesses need to resume."The sub-clause in the MHA guidelines needs to amended to clarify that e-commerce companies for both essential and non-essential commodities are allowed expect in red zones where selected permitted activities should be restricted," CII said in a representation to the government on Tuesday.

Besides, companies such as Godrej Appliances, Panasonic, Xiaomi, TCL India and Thomson TV have said there is enough stock to cater to the immediate needs of the consumers till May and opening of e-commerce operations will also provide some cash flow. “We have adequate stock for May and if allowed, we will resuming sales with great offers on Flipkart,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd which exclusively sells Thomson smart TVs on Flipkart, adding the TV industry has seen a loss of about Rs. 2,000 crore so far.

Mike Chen, general manager of TCL India also said: “We’re fully prepared with strategies to amplify our TV and AC sales via online platforms. We are awaiting further updates and hoping for the best.”

Kamal Nandi, Business Head & Executive Vice-President of Godrej Appliances had earlier said, “Online sales will see significant traction, if allowed, given that there is a lot of pent-up demand and shops are shut. We foresee a deeper integration of offline and online trade in coming times as well.”

Apex industry body Nasscom has also urged the government to expand the list of essentials to include laptops, routers, while the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has requested the government to open up e-commerce services. Stating that the debate of online versus offline is an incorrect portrayal of the ground reality, the association said: "There are lakhs of sellers from the physical markets across India who also sell online. In fact, it is these medium and small offline enterprises that are powering online e-commerce in a significant way. This is especially true for products like apparel, footwear, small electronic items and other household goods.”

Small traders vying for attention

Traders’ body the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) - which had been campaigning hard against allowing e-commerce firms to also commence non-essential deliveries during the lockdown period - called the decision the "most pragmatic".

Meanwhile, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) has strongly recommended allowing all forms of retailers to operate through home delivery during the 19-day extended lockdown.

“We believe to fulfill consumer needs in this trying time, there is a need to widen the category of ‘essential’ products and all types of retailers including neighbourhood stores and larger retailer chains should be allowed to operate home delivery services, which in turn, will enable uptick of economic activity,” RAI Chief Executive Officer Kumar Rajagopalan said.

"The list of essentials needs to be broadened to include kitchen essentials, stationery, computers, IT accessories, and it needs to be done in a fair and phased manner," said Arvind Mediratta, managing director and CEO, METRO Cash & Carry India, adding industry bodies are making a representation to the government keeping in mind both online and offline players to create a level-playing field.