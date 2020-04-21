STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government may extend tax dispute scheme till September

The government is likely to extend its tax dispute settlement scheme Vivaad se Vishwaas, from June 30 to September 30.

Published: 21st April 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Tax, I-T refunds

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is likely to extend its tax dispute settlement scheme Vivaad se Vishwaas, from June 30 to September 30. “The extension has been proposed after the lockdown was extended to another 18 days. It is not possible to settle it in two months. Tax officials have requested to extend the date till September 30,” a senior official with finance ministry said.

Earlier the government has extended the deadline for settling tax disputes under the Vivad se Vishwaas scheme without paying any interest and penalty to June 30, 2020 from March 31, 2020. As per the original scheme, when launched, tax dispute settlement under the scheme was to be allowed without payment of any interest or penalty only till March 31, 2020. A penalty of 10 per cent of disputed tax amount had to be paid if dispute was settled under the scheme after March 31.

The extension of the deadline will come as relief for those individuals who want to settle their tax disputes without paying additional 10 per cent penalty and also the government banking heavily on the scheme to settle dispute.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tax dispute scheme Vivaad se vishwaas
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp