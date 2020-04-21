STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kia Motors plans to offer financial support to dealers

The automaker said it would provide support in terms of interest cost of dealer stock, including vehicles in physical and transit stock.

Kia motors

For representational purposes (Photo | Jatin Adhlakha)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kia Motors on Tuesday said it has come up with various initiatives to financially support its dealer partners amid difficult business environment due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it has formulated a programme to help its dealers steer through the challenging phase, which includes multiple initiatives to sustain and improve cash flow to the dealer partners.

The automaker said it would provide support in terms of interest cost of dealer stock, including vehicles in physical and transit stock.

Besides, unutilised dealer funds lying with the company have already been remitted back to their current accounts, it added.

Further, all the accepted service claims for warranty have been credited to the dealers' accounts, Kia Motors said.

The company said that warranty payments have been credited to dealers and the company would provide clear on priority within 15 days post lockdown for all dealer invoices.

"Our dealer partners are one of the key pillars of growth for us and form a foundation for Kia to connect with the consumers in the country," Kia Motors India MD and CEO Kook-Hyun Shim said.

The company is committed to offer its continued support in these testing times and will undertake all necessary steps to help them navigate through the situation, he added.

"Dealer viability and stability is at the core of this program and we hope to spread positivity through it," Shim said.

The company said it will also be taking multiple steps to promote online sales.

