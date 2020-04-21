STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex tanks over 1,000 in early trade; Nifty tests 9,000 level on oil market crash

After hitting a low of 30,634.41, the 30-share index was trading 822.45 points or 2.60 per cent lower at 30,825.55.

Published: 21st April 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, BSE. NSE, Nifty, share market, share markets

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex plunged over 1,000 points in opening trade on Tuesday tracking heavy losses in banking, energy and IT stocks amid volatility in global market as international crude oil prices went into a tailspin overnight.

After hitting a low of 30,634.41, the 30-share index was trading 822.45 points or 2.60 per cent lower at 30,825.55.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty tanked 235.05 points, or 2.54 per cent, to 9,026.80. Maruti was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, sinking up to 7 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and ONGC.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, HUL, Asian Paints and ITC were the gainers. In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 59.28 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 31,648, while the Nifty was down 4.90 points or 0.05 per cent at 9,261.85.

Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they offloaded equity shares worth Rs 265.89 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

According to traders, domestic market plunged following selloff in global equities as rout in crude market hit investor sentiment world over.

With space to store oil scarce, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May delivery plunged to -$37.63 a barrel ahead of Tuesday's close for futures contracts -- when traders who buy and sell the commodity for profit would have had to take physical posession of it.

US oil prices rebounded back above zero on Tuesday. WTI crude for May delivery was changing hands at USD 0.56 a barrel in New York.

On Wall Street, stocks crashed after US oil prices turned negative on Monday for the first time ever. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with heavy losses in early deals.

Further, concerns over mounting Covid-19 cases also kept investors jittery, traders said. The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 590, while the number of cases in the country climbed to 18,601.

Global tally of the infections has crossed 24.7 lakh, with over 1.70 lakh deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE Nifty
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp