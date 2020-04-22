CII requests Government to expand eligibility for EPF, other reliefs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the government aiming to slowly re-open certain businesses and sectors to bring the economy back on track, industry associations have recommended several ways in which this can be done, including extending the deadline for PF contributions and extending the benefits of EPF contribution by

the government to large organisations.

In a seven-point recommendation, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) wrote to the Union Labour Ministry with a roadmap for economic revival. Among the most prominent suggestions was extending the Provident Fund contribution date from the current 30 days to 60 days for the months of March, April and May this year.

This, they argued, will enable the industry to maintain its cash flow. The CII has also requested that the move to make PF contributions from the government under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana should be extended to more establishments.

“I would request you to consider extending the benefit of the scheme to more establishments by removing the eligibility cap of 90 per cent drawing salary below Rs 15,000. It is suggested that the benefit be applicable for establishments with up to 100 employees for employees drawing wages less than Rs 50,000. This will ensure the benefit of the scheme reaching more beneficiaries, particularly the MSMEs,” CII said in the letter written to Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister of State for Labour.

The chamber also requested the government to explore a provision for extending medical insurance to each worker through the ESIC or Ayushman Bharat schemes, which would help both employees and the employers. It also requested state governments to put minimum wage revisions on hold “for at least one year”, keeping in view the migration of labourers.