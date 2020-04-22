STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee recovers from all-time low to settle at 76.68 against US dollar

The rupee opened weak at 76.86 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to an all-time low of 76.88 during the day.

Published: 22nd April 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee on Wednesday recovered from record low levels to settle higher by 15 paise at 76.68 (provisional) against the US dollar following gains in domestic stocks and some weakness in the greenback against global currencies.

The rupee opened weak at 76.86 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to an all-time low of 76.88 during the day.

Later, the domestic unit recovered the lost ground in line with surging stock markets and finally settled at 76.68, higher by 15 paise over its last close of 76.83 against the US dollar.

Indian stocks were trading higher with the benchmark index Sensex rising by 2.5 per cent or 768 points in the closing session.

The US dollar also lost some ground against the euro and the pound in European trade, which strengthened the rupee.

Brent crude dropped 8 per cent to USD 17.78 per barrel while oil for Indian basket also eased by 0.68 per cent to USD 20.42 per barrel which supported the local currency.

"USD/INR spot breached fresh record high of 76.90, however, it didn't sustain and fell on dollar selling ahead of the Facebook and Reliance deal. Facebook plans to invest nearly USD 5.7 billion, the money will hit forex market in tranches either end of this month or sometime next month," Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services said.

Gupta, however, noted that global market is still risk averse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This gloominess regarding the deep economic downturn may weigh on Indian rupee, thus, unless 76.50 and 76 doesn't break on immediate basis we expect USD/INR spot to trade towards 77 and beyond levels," Gupta said.

The number of cases around the world linked to the new coronavirus has crossed over 25.51 lakh. In India, nearly 20,000 coronavirus cases have been reported so far.

"If coronavirus cases continue to increase on the global and local front then we can expect spot to breach 77.50 and then 78 level," Gupta said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee Dollar Oil prices
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp