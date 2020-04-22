STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Top auto manufacturers defer reopening plants

MSIL Chairman RC Bhargava has repeatedly said that the availability of components is one of the major requirements for restarting the factories.

Published: 22nd April 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Automobile industry

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as the government allowed manufacturing facilities to resume operations after April 20, major car-makers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota and Honda have decided to delay opening their facilities due to difficulty in sourcing components. Automakers said that the nationwide lockdown makes it difficult for them to get raw materials required since many vendors are located in Covid-19 hotspot zones.

Concerns also remain on how much inventory will accumulate if the lockdown is extended further and dealer showrooms are asked to remain shut. It is now more than a full month after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of Coronavirus.

“We tried to fix everything such as getting permission from local bodies to connecting with vendors and labourers. Owing to certain complexities, we decided to remain closed for now,” said an industry executive whose manufacturing facility is located in the outskirts of Chennai. The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is said to be looking at matters closely before re-starting operations at its two plants in Haryana.

MSIL Chairman RC Bhargava has repeatedly said that the availability of components is one of the major requirements for restarting the factories.

Honda Cars India Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said that while its Tapukara plant falls in green zone, when actual production will commence will be decided later. “Currently, the teams are involved in preparatory activities required before resumption of operations like reworking all the processes to comply with the distancing norms,” he pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Automobile Lockdown Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp