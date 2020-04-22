Yes Bank scam: Wadhawan brothers seek protection from arrest amid COVID-19 lockdown

By PTI

MUMBAI: DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj on Wednesday filed an anticipatory bail application in a special court here in connection with the case registered against them for their alleged role in the YES bank scam.

In their plea, the Wadhawan brothers said that they should be granted protection from arrest at least during the lockdown period considering the coronavirus outbreak.

"Our primary plea is that there is no need for arrest during this period of lockdown. Give us interim protection until then and all the merits can be discussed once the lockdown is lifted," their lawyer said.

The court has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its reply on Thursday and directed the agency not to take any coercive action until then, the lawyer added.

The Wadhawan brothers are accused in the YES Bank-DHFL fraud cases.

The DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Limited) group has a loan amount of about Rs 3,700 crore taken from Yes Bank that is under "stress".

The ED is probing alleged quid pro quo between the two business groups and their promoters.

The Wadhawans have also been named in the FIR lodged by the CBI in connection with the YES Bank scam.

They are also being probed by the ED in an another criminal case filed under the PMLA and is linked to late gangster Iqbal Mirchi.