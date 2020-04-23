STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Housing sales falls 26 per cent in January-March, new supply plunges 51 per cent: Report

In Maharashtra, housing sales in Mumbai declined 14 per cent to 23,969 units while Pune saw 15 per cent fall in demand to 15,523 apartments.

Published: 23rd April 2020 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 09:05 AM

infra_housing

For representational purposes

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Housing sales across the major residential markets in India fell by 26 per cent year-on-year in the March quarter, while new launches dropped by a steep 51 per cent as the real estate sector reeled under the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a survey by online property brokerage firm PropTiger.Com, while the property market had recorded poor performance prior to the outbreak, sales falling from 26,126 to 23,987 during January-February, the lock down imposed in March saw offtake fall steeply to 19,122 units.

Real estate developers have also set aside big project launches due to liquidity shortages. The survey found that new launches fell by 51 per cent YoY and 27 per cent QoQ.

"While the Chinese economy has been reeling under the impact of the coronavirus contagion since December 2019, the situation started to get worrisome in India only in March. The lockdown, which has virtually brought to a standstill most economic activity in the country, has hurt all sectors, including real estate. The adverse impact of the corona virus is visible on housing sales in the last quarter of the last fiscal because March is usually one of the biggest month for sales," Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com said.

The silver lining, however, is that there was a fall in inventory (unsold stock) of 15 per cent YoY. Real estate developers in India’s nine biggest residential markets had unsold stock totalling 738,898 units as on March 31, 2020. On a Q-o-Q basis, inventory fell 6 per cent, the report added.  Interestingly, residential property prices also saw an upswing in a majority of the markets.

Going forward, there is a likelihood of increased tech adoption by all stakeholders in a post-COVID market where social distancing in important and budgeting comes into play. "The lock-down is likely to bring about a major change in consumer behaviour and  early indications of that are already there," Agarwala added.

