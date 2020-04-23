Mukesh Ambani becomes Asia's richest man once again after Facebook deal; beats Chinese billionaire Jack Ma

By Online Desk

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries (RIL), has one again become Asia's richest person, after striking a mega deal with Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Inc on Wednesday. Facebook acquired 9.9 per cent stake in Jio for USD 5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore). The investment is said to be India's largest tech sector FDI deal so far.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. soared 10 per cent on Wednesday after the announcement was made following which, the billionaire's wealth skyrocketed by USD 4.7 billion, taking his net worth to USD 49.2 billion, Bloomberg reported.

The jump in his wealth pushed him ahead of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma by about USD 3.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.

The deal envisages leveraging Facebook-owned Whatsapp’s 400 million user base and connectivity to build Reliance’s New Commerce platform, JioMart in partnership with millions of small merchants and kirana stores.

“The companies will work closely to ensure that consumers are able to access the nearest kiranas who can provide products and services to their homes by transacting seamlessly with JioMart using WhatsApp,” Reliance Industries said in a statement.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani had earlier made it clear that his next big bet will be to tap the unorganised retail market in India and that he is keen on investing nearly USD 700 billion in New Commerce which will fasten the delivery process of the local neighbourhood stores as well as widen their outreach.

“JioMart and WhatsApp will empower nearly 30 million small Indian kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood,” Ambani said in a video message.

“Our focus will be India’s 60 million micro, small and medium businesses, 120 million farmers, 30 million small merchants and millions of small and medium enterprises in the informal sector, in addition to empowering people seeking various digital services,” the company added.