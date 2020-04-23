STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mukesh Ambani becomes Asia's richest man once again after Facebook deal; beats Chinese billionaire Jack Ma

The jump in his wealth pushed him ahead of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma by about USD 3.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Published: 23rd April 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita Ambani. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries (RIL), has one again become Asia's richest person, after striking a mega deal with Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Inc on Wednesday. Facebook acquired 9.9 per cent stake in Jio for USD 5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore). The investment is said to be India's largest tech sector FDI deal so far.

ALSO READ: Facebook investment to accelerate Jio's digital monetisation drive, say analysts

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. soared 10 per cent on Wednesday after the announcement was made following which, the billionaire's wealth skyrocketed by USD 4.7 billion, taking his net worth to USD 49.2 billion, Bloomberg reported.

The jump in his wealth pushed him ahead of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma by about USD 3.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.

The deal envisages leveraging Facebook-owned Whatsapp’s 400 million user base and connectivity to build Reliance’s New Commerce platform, JioMart in partnership with millions of small merchants and kirana stores.

“The companies will work closely to ensure that consumers are able to access the nearest kiranas who can provide products and services to their homes by transacting seamlessly with JioMart using WhatsApp,” Reliance Industries said in a statement.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani had earlier made it clear that  his next big bet will be to tap the unorganised retail market in India and that he is keen on investing nearly USD 700 billion in New Commerce which will fasten the delivery process of the local neighbourhood stores as well as widen their outreach.

ALSO READ: Jio-Facebook deal looks at local level e-commerce; to cover education, health gradually, says Ambani

“JioMart and WhatsApp will empower nearly 30 million small Indian kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood,” Ambani said in a video message.

“Our focus will be India’s 60 million micro, small and medium businesses, 120 million farmers, 30 million small merchants and millions of small and medium enterprises in the informal sector, in addition to empowering people seeking various digital services,” the company added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries facebook Jio Facebook deal
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp