Tamil Nadu SEZs seek actions to lure foreign firms

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Special Economic Zone (SEZ) developers in Tamil Nadu are staring at a drop of 40-45 per cent in overall business volume in the financial year 2020-21 due to coronavirus outbreak. According to Tamil Nadu Association of SEZ Infrastructure Developers (TASID), manufacturing activities at these SEz have come to a grinding halt, except for those involved in medical equipment, and the sector is staring at huge losses.

Immediate measures to attract companies that are planning to relocate their supply chain from China after the Covid 19 outbreak needs to be taken, urged the association.TASID has recommended for recalibration of the Net Foreign Exchange Earning (NFE) rules as it will play a pivotal role in attracting foreign direct investment in SEZs .

“Global firms are now looking at India to relocate their supply chain due to availability of skilled labour, infrastructure and market. The Centre needs to make policy changes to meet the current business situation, otherwise we will miss the opportunity to countries like Vietnam and Mexico,” said Sunil Rallan, founder president of TASID. Tamil Nadu is one among the states with highest number of operational SEZs in the country with a total of 52 SEZs, of which 39 are operational.

The association also suggested that the government should levy tariffs on the basis of duty foregone principle. Under this rule, only the imported components used in the manufacture of the product are charged tariff, not the local value addition that has happened in India. Total exports from SEZs in Tamil Nadu stands at about Rs 10,000 crore per month. “Even after the lockdown ends, we will not be able to run our units in full capacity for many months,” added Rallan.