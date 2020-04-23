STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Telecom industry in talks with states, local authorities for opening up recharge outlets

COAI has written to various states, urging them to issue requisite instructions in the state/UT to enable 'mobile recharging retailers' to open their outlets for offering telecom services.

Published: 23rd April 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The telecom industry is in discussions with district and local authorities across states for opening up prepaid recharge centres following the recent orders by the Home Ministry, and hopes that these outlets will start opening in a day or so.

The Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) has also written to various states, urging them to issue "requisite instructions in the state/UT to enable 'mobile recharging retailers' to open their outlets for offering telecom services to the public", and also issue passes for movement of select staff who manage these outlets.

"Further, to serve these outlets, passes should be issued to select employees/staff and distributors of the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)," COAI said in similarly worded letters addressed to chief secretaries of states.

COAI Director General Rajan Mathews said that telcos are engaging with local authorities to identify and finalise the list of locations where outlets can be re-opened.

"We are working with local administration and operators to identify locations, because individual geographies have different hotspots and green areas. So it cannot be one-size-fits-all approach.

"State by state, depending on severity of the issue and how much they are ready to open up, our operators are working with them to identify the appropriate locations which can be started. Then of course, this has to get communicated to customers as well," Mathews said.

He added that operators are hoping that recharge outlets would start opening in a day or so since discussions are already underway at state level.

Earlier this week, Union Home Ministry allowed opening of shops selling educational books and electric fans, services of bedside attendants of senior citizens and public utilities, including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile phones, during the ongoing lockdown.

The telecom industry had been pushing for opening up retail recharge points, particularly to help feature phone mobile users to go in for recharges.

India has decided to extend lockdown restrictions till May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed 681 lives and infected over 21,393 people in the country.

During the first phase of lockdown, telecom operators had announced benefits for low-income prepaid users to help them tide over the ongoing crisis.

Last week, Vodafone Idea announced extension of incoming service for 90 million low-income prepaid customers, using feature phones, till May 3.

Bharti Airtel also said it is extending validity of 30 million low-income prepaid customers till May 3. Reliance Jio has announced that every Jio user will continue to receive incoming calls.

This will not only benefit low-income users but also benefit those who are unable to do a recharge during these challenging times.

Meanwhile, telcos have also activated several channels, including ATMs, post offices, grocery stores and chemist shops, in addition to digital channels, to enable mobile users to recharge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
telecom industry COAI
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp