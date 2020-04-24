STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

4 crore users may be without mobile phones by May-end if curbs not lifted: ICEA

Mobile device sales via online, and in a phased manner via retail, service centres with facilities for home delivery and pickup must be declared as 'essential services', ICEA said

Published: 24th April 2020 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Truecaller, mobile phone

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An estimated 4 crore mobile phone users in the country are expected to be without handsets due to faults and breakdowns by May-end if restrictions on the sale of handsets and spare parts continue, an industry body said on Friday.

At present, more than 2.5 crore mobile customers are estimated to be with non-functional devices due to non-availability of components in the supply chain and the restriction on sales of new handsets due to the lockdown to contain coronavirus infection, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) claimed.

The government has allowed sales of only essential goods and services during the lockdown which has entered into the fifth week.

Operations of telecom, internet, broadcast and IT services are permitted but not for mobile devices that are pivotal for accessing these services.

The ICEA, whose members include leading handset makers like Apple, Foxconn, and Xiaomi, said on an average, approximately 2.5 crore new mobile phones are sold every month and the active population of mobile phones is 85 crore currently.

"A very large proportion of these purchases are replacements. In addition, even with a much-improved quality of phones and mobile devices, there is an approx 0.25 per cent break down on a monthly basis. With the current mobile base at nearly 85 crore, it is clear that nearly 2.5 crore individuals are suffering due to non-availability of new devices or repair of their existing devices," ICEA said.

The industry body has approached government authorities several times including the Prime Minister for including mobile phones in the list of essential goods as there can be life threatening situations for many without the devices.

"We have written to the government that these numbers will expand to nearly 4 crores before the end of May.

It is critical that mobile device sales via online, and in a phased manner via retail, as well as service centres with facilities for home delivery and pickup must be declared as 'essential services', in addition to grocery and medicines," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

Some district administrations have made the government's coronavirus case tracking app Aarogya Setu mandatory for those who venture out of their homes, making it challenging for those who do not have smartphones.

ICEA said that it has made a joint representation with the traders' body CAIT to the Home Minister, Home Secretary, Commerce & Industry Minister, Secretary DPIIT and Secretary MeitY (also currently the chair of the Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management) for allowing sales of mobile devices under the 'essential services' category.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has recommended to the Home Ministry to include mobile devices including laptops in the list of essential goods but the MHA is yet to accept it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICEA mobile phones
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp