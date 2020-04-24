STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GeM adds 146 categories of medical products, 8 services to help govt fight COVID-19

The top categories which are in demand are - alcohol-based hand sanitiser, air pollution mask, ICU ventillator and surgical disposables.

Published: 24th April 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

A Healthcare worker collecting blood sample from a person to test it using rapid testing kit, at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Public procurement portal GeM has added about 146 medical products - like thermal scanners and disinfectants, and certain services on its platform to help the government fight COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Friday.

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has set up a dedicated page on its platform, where it has created several categories for medical supplies such as COVID-19 sample collection kit, reusable vinyl/rubber gloves, disposable thermometers, cardiac monitors, ICU beds, and services like temporary hospital and isolation facilities for COVID-19 asymptomatic and mild symptoms patients.

"Initially, we created 95 categories on the platform and now it has increased to 200 (medical - 146 and auxiliary - 54)," GeM CEO Talleen Kumar said.

Under the 146 medical category, over 10,400 sellers have been displayed over 30,000 different products on the website.

The top categories which are in demand are - alcohol-based hand sanitiser, air pollution mask, ICU ventillator and surgical disposables.

The order value for these products was Rs 190.5 crore since March 1.The portal has fixed shorter duration bids with shorter delivery period for specific categories.

The dedicated page has also provided features to shorten the procurement cycle for related items.

The Commerce Ministry launched Government e-Marketplace (GeM), an online platform for public procurement, in August 2016 with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government.

Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and Central Armed Police Forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles. Automobiles, computers and office furniture are currently the top product categories.

Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, web casting and analytical, are listed on the portal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp