STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee slips 40 paise to settle at 76.46 against US dollar

Forex traders said market sentiment weakened after a potential antiviral drug for coronavirus reportedly failed its first trial.

Published: 24th April 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

For representational purposes (Photo| Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated by 40 paise to settle at 76.46 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking weak domestic equities and a strengthening greenback overseas.

Forex traders said market sentiment weakened after a potential antiviral drug for coronavirus reportedly failed its first trial.

The rupee opened lower at 76.30 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 76.47 and finally closed at 76.46, down 40 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 76.06 against the US dollar on Thursday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced by 0.31 per cent to 100.74.

Market participants are concerned that the sharp rise in coronavirus cases could weigh on the global as well as domestic economy.

The number of coronavirus cases around the world has crossed 27 lakh. In India, over 23,000 cases have been reported so far.

"Any piece of bad news regarding coronavirus, rattles the risky assets including rupee and we see it breaching fresh record lows," Emkay Global Financial Services Head of Research - Currency Rahul Gupta said.

Gupta further noted that "all this while, investors were hoping on flattening coronavirus cases and progress of a vaccine, but now there are doubts in the development of drugs. This uncertainty will continue to fickle the forex market".

After hitting a low of 31,278.27, the benchmark Sensex was trading 489.42 points or 1.54 per cent down at 31,373.66 in the afternoon session.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 145.45 points, or 1.56 per cent, to 9,168.45. In USD/INR spot 75.70-75.75 has been acting as a crucial support, and will remain the same, going ahead we may see prices breach 77-77.15 level, he further noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rupee US dollar
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp