Uber offers free rides worth Rs 75 lakh to Delhi govt for healthcare workers, non-COVID patients

Uber's recently launched UberMedic service is already facilitating the provision of transporting frontline medical workers in 28 hospitals across 14 Indian cities.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Uber on Friday offered free rides worth Rs 75 lakh to the Delhi government for transporting frontline healthcare workers, government officials on COVID-19 related duties and for other essential services.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind  Kejriwal acknowledged the offer in a tweet.

"Thank you for your support for Delhi's healthcare workers. It is heartening to see so many organizations pitching in to help fight Corona," he tweeted.

As part of its offer, the ride hailing firm has partnered with the government to deploy 200 UberMedic cars, free of charge, to transport non-COVID-19 patients in coordination with the Centralised Ambulance Trauma Services (CATS) helpline, it said in a statement.

The partnership with the Delhi government is part of Uber's global commitment to provide 10 million rides and food deliveries free of charge, recently announced by CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

"The Delhi Government has been working tirelessly to contain the spread of COVID-19. We feel privileged to be supporting the Delhi government in these challenging times and stand ready to provide essential services to help move what matters by leveraging our global experience, technology and network of drivers," Uber India and South Asia Director Operations and Head of Cities Prabhjeet Singh said.

The company said all the UberMedic cars being provided to Delhi government are being fitted with a roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing the driver, thereby limiting contact with the rider.

Additionally, to maintain safety and hygiene standards, all drivers are being trained in safety procedures and being provided with personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitizers and disinfectants to sanitise the cars between rides.

Uber's recently launched UberMedic service is already facilitating the provision of transporting frontline medical workers in 28 hospitals across 14 Indian cities.

