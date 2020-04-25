STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Airtel selects Ceragon's products, services for 4G expansion, laying ground for 5G evolution

Published: 25th April 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 12:25 PM

Bharti Airtel office building

Bharti Airtel office building (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel has selected Ceragon's products and services for additional 4G network expansion beginning first quarter of 2020, the telecom company on Friday said.

Airtel said it is looking to increase network capacity to address rising demand for broadband amid sharp rise in data consumption across India.

The telecom operator is also looking to increase 4G network capacity in urban locations and expand coverage in rural regions as well as prepare for its future evolution to 5G.

"Ceragon is working closely with Airtel to pursue rapid deployment of its microwave radios, as best it can, considering India's recent temporary lockdown," the company statement said.

Bharti Airtel has selected Ceragon's products and services for additional 4G network expansions beginning first quarter of 2020, it added.

As a long-standing Ceragon customer, Airtel selected Ceragon's all-outdoor multicore solution and related services for flexibility they offer for speedy network deployment.

With Ceragon's solutions, Airtel can quickly respond to surge in network capacity demands, and prepare for long-term network capacity growth, it said.

The company can do so faster than before and with less-costly site acquisitions thanks to a significantly reduced environmental footprint and energy consumption, the statement said.

Additionally, the telco can improve efficiency of scarce backhaul spectrum via Ceragon's multicore technology with up to 1 Gbps capacity.

With Ceragon's services for its network deployment across numerous markets, Airtel can roll out hundreds of sites each week, the statement pointed out.

