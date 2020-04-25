Akshaya Tritiya gold purchases go online as lockdown fails to dampen customers’ spirits

BINITAJAISWAL By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If top jewellers are to be believed, the pandemic situation or a nationwide lockdown have failed to dampen customers’ spirits in the runup to the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya day on April 26.

With the stores closed, people are opting to buy gold online, and there has been a significant rise in visitors on online platforms, they say.

Many jewellers have announced new schemes: gold ownership certificates, online gold sale on the Akshaya Tritiya day but delivery once the lockdown is lifted, discounts and gold protection schemes. The efforts seem to be yielding fruit.

According to Kalyan Jewellers, the usual organic traffic to the website has seen a threefold increase since the introduction of offers.

“Online bookings and traffic clearly signify that consumers are adapting to the idea of purchasing online the Gold Ownership Certificate, which guarantees their possession of gold jewellery, before the auspicious day,” said T S Kalyanaraman, CMD, Kalyan Jewellers.

“The unique initiative is promoted via social media, emails and SMS campaigns. And it has enabled us to build a strong clientele virtually. There is a significant rise in people who are active on digital platforms, especially during the lockdown,” he added.

Tanishq has also been receiving a good number of enquiries and bookings.

“Response for our E-Akshaya Tritiya has been positive so far. The number of enquiries and bookings has been going up everyday over the last week, in the run-up to April 26. Both tradition and investment value of gold have been drivers for the high interest, even during periods of great uncertainty and anxiety,” said Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division at Titan.

For seamless online shopping, Tanishq has strengthened its online collection and deployed specially trained staff for remote serving over live chat and video calls, enabling many first-time digital customers to make a suitable choice online.

However, jewellers say that though digital gold purchases are growing, people still hesitate to make big purchases.