STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Akshaya Tritiya gold purchases go online as lockdown fails to dampen customers’ spirits

If top jewellers are to be believed, the pandemic situation or a nationwide lockdown have failed to dampen customers’ spirits in the runup to the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya day on April 26.

Published: 25th April 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Gold, Gold prices

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By BINITAJAISWAL
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  If top jewellers are to be believed, the pandemic situation or a nationwide lockdown have failed to dampen customers’ spirits in the runup to the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya day on April 26.

With the stores closed, people are opting to buy gold online, and there has been a significant rise in visitors on online platforms, they say.

Many jewellers have announced new schemes: gold ownership certificates, online gold sale on the Akshaya Tritiya day but delivery once the lockdown is lifted, discounts and gold protection schemes. The efforts seem to be yielding fruit.

According to Kalyan Jewellers, the usual organic traffic to the website has seen a threefold increase since the introduction of offers.

“Online bookings and traffic clearly signify that consumers are adapting to the idea of purchasing online the Gold Ownership Certificate, which guarantees their possession of gold jewellery, before the auspicious day,” said T S Kalyanaraman, CMD, Kalyan Jewellers.

“The unique initiative is promoted via social media, emails and SMS campaigns. And it has enabled us to build a strong clientele virtually. There is a significant rise in people who are active on digital platforms, especially during the lockdown,” he added.

Tanishq has also been receiving a good number of enquiries and bookings.

“Response for our E-Akshaya Tritiya has been positive so far. The number of enquiries and bookings has been going up everyday over the last week, in the run-up to April 26. Both tradition and investment value of gold have been drivers for the high interest, even during periods of great uncertainty and anxiety,” said Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division at Titan.

For seamless online shopping, Tanishq has strengthened its online collection and deployed specially trained staff for remote serving over live chat and video calls, enabling many first-time digital customers to make a suitable choice online.

However, jewellers say that though digital gold purchases are growing, people still hesitate to make big purchases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tanishq Akshaya Tritiya Kalyan Jewellers India Lockdown India Lockdown 2.0
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp