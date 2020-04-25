COVID-19 lockdown: Rs 1 lakh crore fund in the works to clear MSME dues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is looking at setting up a Rs 1-lakh crore revolving fund, which could be used to guarantee payment of dues of Central and state governments and PSUs besides major corporations, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday.

“We have decided to set up a Rs 1 lakh crore fund. We will insure it with the government paying the premium,” Gadkari said.

The fund will be used to clear the dues and replenished as and when the borrowed amount is actually paid by government agencies or corporates.

The interest on payouts, for the period between the payout and replenishment, will be borne by the paying and receiving entities.

The minister said he would be sending the proposal to the finance ministry and, if accepted, it would go before the Cabinet soon.

Gadkari, who was speaking at a Webinar organised by industry chamber Assocham, said the fund would bring much-needed liquidity to the MSME segment.

He also indicated that he had advised the labour ministry to try and use Rs 80,000 crore lying with Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) as reserves to help MSMEs pay wages.

The ESIC normally provides medicare to insured workers and pays 70 per cent of their salaries in case they are unable to attend work due to prolonged illness.

Gadkari also said North Block has also been requested to fast-track tax refunds to MSMEs within eight days.

Small firms struggling to survive earlier in the face of a slowdown in demand and rising debt, have been particularly badly hit by the 40-day lockdown.

Gadkari also said India should use the opportunity provided by Japan asking its firms to relocate from China.

“We have moved a proposal before the Cabinet to acquire land on the sides of (earmarked) highways… We can accomodate the companies moving out of China, bring them to India and settle them in this corridor,” he added.