Franklin Templeton episode puts other debt mutual funds in jeopardy 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The closure of six credit-risk funds by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund is likely to have major impact on other liquid funds as well, with the whole episode creating a trust deficit for investors, claims the mutual fund industry.

According to investment research company Morningstar Inc, with the Franklin fiasco, it is time to review other mutual fund portfolios too.

“Despite measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India, liquidity in the Indian bond markets, especially in the lower credit space, has squeezed substantially. The fund house (Franklin Templeton) did take measures to meet redemption pressure by way of getting borrowers to pre-pay debt, selling bonds to banks, and using the credit line provided by banks. However, with unprecedented high redemptions from these funds, it came to a situation where these were not viable options anymore,” Morningstar said.

It said that in March alone, these funds cumulatively saw an estimated net outflow of Rs 9,148 crore. For instance, Adani Group has completed early redemption of bonds maturing in October 2020 for Rs 1,180 crore from Franklin.

While the industry attributes this partly to Franklin’s investment in some financially volatile firms, it also says that redemption pressure continues for other funds as well, given the economic uncertainty due to coronavirus.

“The recent announcement of winding down of six credit risk funds by Franklin Templeton AMC has resulted in concerns among mutual fund investors,” said A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. He, however, said it is a temporary phase.

“In my experience of nearly 30 years, I have seen markets undergo challenging cycles, but they have bounced back and AMCs with a strong foundation, pedigree, market experience and fund management expertise have navigated through such temporary phases,” Balasubramanian said.

The market is expecting the RBI to offer a window for mutual funds if the crisis spills over across the industry.

“The negative sentiment around COVID-19 pandemic has created a situation where a large number of investors started redeeming from fixed-income funds. Franklin Templeton saw the highest outflows, but there are many more that carry the risk. The RBI and SEBI need to take more measures,” said a senior fund manager.