STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon plans to raise Rs 100-crore in match-funding with four NGOs for coronavirus fight

The Amazon offer is to collect donations from the users of its media vertical Prime and other customers and match their contributions with its own.

Published: 27th April 2020 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Amazon (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Online retail major Amazon India has tied up with four non-profits -- Habitat for Humanity India, Oxfam India, United Way India and Akshaya Patra -- to help raise at least Rs 100 crore to help fight deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The Amazon offer is to collect donations from the users of its media vertical Prime and other customers and match their contributions with its own. "Our target is to contribute at least Rs 100 crore to the government," an Amazon India spokesperson told PTI.

The company is now offering Indian customers and our over 65,000 employees to join them in its efforts to support those in need, and are providing a quick and easy way to contribute towards the Prime Minister's relief fund or help its NGO partners -- Oxfam India, United Way, Habitat for Humanity and Akshaya Patra -- with contributions.

ALSO READ| Amazon India strengthens partnership with Railways for faster deliveries amid lockdown

"We will donate 10 per cent on top of the amount donated by our customers and will match the employee donations. We hope to collect Rs 100 crore to help those in need in these challenging times," Amazon said.

The e-commerce major refused to share more details like the number of Prime customers in India, saying as a policy they don't offer country-specific numbers, or how much so far they have collected in donations from its customers/users.

When contacted, Habitat for Humanity India said till date, the not-for- profit has distributed around 35,200 hygiene and family essential kits and served over 1,50,000 individuals in Maharashtra, Delhi, Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu with support from local government administrations and state agencies.

The domestic arm of the American NGO is primarily into housing but has been sensitising and raising awareness on the importance of hygiene and sanitation since the lockdown began and supporting the needy with eatables and hygiene kits.

"As part of fund-raising we've partnered with Amazon India in a 100 per cent match-funding initiative to provide essentials to families impacted by the pandemic-induced lockdown," Rajan Samuel, the managing director of Habitat for Humanity India said.

For every donation made by its Prime members to Habitat as part of the initiative, a 100 per cent equal contribution will be matched by Amazon, while donations made by non-members will be matched by a 10 per cent contribution by the e-talier, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amazon India Oxfam India United Way India Akshaya Patra Habitat for Humanity Amazon COVID NGOs Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp