STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government's wheat procurement reaches 8.86 million ton so far; progressing at fast pace

A major contribution to the activity has been from Punjab with 4.82 million tonne followed by Haryana with 1.90 million tonne.

Published: 27th April 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

A farmer waits for his wheat produce procured at the New Grain Market amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Chandigarh

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid COVID-19 lockdown, wheat procurement is progressing at a fast pace in major growing states and 8.86 million tonne of grains have been purchased so far in this marketing year, the Food Ministry said on Monday.

The wheat procurement target has been set at 40.7 million tonne for the 2020-21 marketing year (April-March) on an expected record 106.21 million tonne production.

Although the wheat marketing year runs from April-March, the bulk of procurement is done in the first three months. State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies undertake purchase at the MSP.

"Considering the looming threat of spread of COVID-19 virus, procurement is being undertaken after taking enough pre-cautions and ensuring social distancing in the mandies. Every effort is being made to ensure that the farmers are not put to any kind of distress," the ministry said in a statement.

ALSO READ| Over 80  per cent wheat crop harvested, COVID-19 doubling rate higher in Pune: Centre

Procurement of wheat is progressing at a "very fast pace" in all major procuring states of the country. As on April 26, total 8.86 million tonne of wheat has been procured for the central pool, it said.

It added that a major contribution to the activity has been from Punjab with 4.82 million tonne followed by Haryana with 1.90 million tonne. "Going by the present pace of procurement, the target of 40 million tonne kept for the season is likely to be achieved," the ministry said.

On distribution of foodgrains to consuming regions, the ministry said FCI has crossed the 2,000 number in terms of train loads dispatched during lockdown period. So far, a total number of 2,087 train loads carrying about 5.84 million tonne were dispatched to meet the requirements of foodgrains under various schemes of the government.

Unloading of 1,909 rakes carrying 5.34 million tonne foodgrain stocks was also done during this period, despite severe constraints posed due to declaration of hotspots and containment zones in many of the key unloading centers in consuming states.

It is expected that with gradual easing of restrictions by the central and state governments, the pace of unloading will be enhanced further in the coming days, it added.

On lifting of foodgrains for free distribution under Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGAY) by state governments, the ministry said it is "progressing well" with union territories, Ladakh and Lakshadweep already completing lifting of full quota for 3 months.

Another seven states are lifting June month quota whereas 20 states are currently lifting May month quota. Wight states are lifting the April month quota, which is expected to be completed by month end, it said.

To ensure no poor goes hungry during the COVID-19 lockdown, the government is providing for free about 5 kilo foodgrains per ration card holder for three months under the PMGAY. This is over and above the quota given under the National Food Security Act. The FCI has made arrangements to position adequate stocks in all states to meet the requirements.

In the case of West Bengal, the ministry said it has drawn plans to move 227 trains load of rice to the eastern state from four states -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha to ensure availability of sufficient food grains in a short span of time. The additional requirement of West Bengal under PMGAY is 9,00,000 tonne of rice for three months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Food Corporation of India Wheat procurement Wheat procurement target Agriculture Ministry
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp