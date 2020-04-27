STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

LIC's new premium business jumps 25.2 per cent; market share up 1.2 per cent in fiscal year 2020

The Corporation said that individual new business performance has shown impressive figures of 2.19 crores in number of policies and the first year premium income rose to Rs 51,227 crore.

Published: 27th April 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

An exterior view of Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) headquarters is seen in Mumbai | Reuters

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Despite losing the most productive fortnight of the year to COVID-induced lockdowns, the national insurer LIC achieved a healthy 25.2 per cent growth in the first-year new business premium in 2019-20, while private players collectively recorded just 11.64 per cent.

This has the Corporation increasing its market share as well. The Corporation's composite market share in terms of number of policies and the first-year premium stood at 75.90 per cent and 68.74 per cent respectively, recording a respective increase of 1.19 per cent and 2.50 per cent, LIC said.

In terms of new policies, LIC has recorded the best sales in the past six years, selling 2.19 crore new policies in FY2020 while its first-year premium income rose to Rs 51,227 crore. In FY2020, LIC has achieved its highest number of policies for the last six years.

The Corporation said that individual new business performance has shown impressive figures of 2.19 crores in number of policies and the first year premium income rose to Rs 51,227 crore. LIC said that this was achieved in spite of the truncation of the most productive fortnight of the year.

The Corporation has collected single-premium of Rs 21,967 crore and non-single premium of Rs 29,260 crore in the tear, with their respective ratio being 42.88 for single premium and 57.12 for non-single premium.

Pension and group schemes vertical created a new record by clocking over Rs 1 lakh crore in premium income in FY20. The Corporation has collected Rs 1,26,749 crore in group schemes new business premium income as against Rs 91,179 crores in FY2019, recording a growth of 39.01 per cent and a market share of 80.54 per cent, up from 77.94 per cent in FY19.

"Overall, we have achieved an impressive growth rate of 25.17 per cent in first year new business premium compared to private players who have collectively achieved a premium growth rate of 11.64 per cent," LIC said.

On the claims front also, in spite of the severe constraints of lockdown LIC settled 2.03 crore maturity and money back claims and annuities in the year, while death claims settled stood at 7.50 lakhs. Annuity payments due in March 2020 and April 2020 have also been settled on due dates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LIC LICE premium insurance LIC shares LIC stocks
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp