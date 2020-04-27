STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PayTM builds 'contactless in-store ordering' solution for restaurants after COVID-19 lockdown

The digital payments major aims to onboard over one lakh restaurants for the solution and is looking at tapping into top-30 cities to start with, and then rolling out to other cities.

Published: 27th April 2020

Paytm

By PTI

NEW DELHI: PayTM on Monday said it has developed a 'contactless in-store ordering' solution to help restaurants and eateries minimise physical contacts for menu, billing and cash transactions after these businesses open after the lockdown.

The digital payments major aims to onboard over one lakh restaurants for the solution. It is looking at tapping into top-30 cities to start with, and then rolling out to other cities. In a statement, Paytm said it has developed a QR code that will be displayed at these restaurants that users can scan from the Paytm app to browse the menu and place orders.

This will avoid the need to touch the menu card that could be unsanitised and also minimises interaction with the servers, it added.

Online food aggregator and delivery platform Zomato has also said it is working towards adding new features on its app that will allow diners to use online menus, place orders, and make payments when they visit restaurants after the lifting of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

PayTM said that its solution supports each of the payment methods, including PayTM Wallet, PayTM UPI, net-banking and cards, and offers live order updates on the PayTM app, the statement said. "In the first phase, the company is in the process of onboarding over a lakh restaurant which will help them to ensure social distancing amidst COVID-19 fears. This, in turn, will also enhance the restaurant's efficiency and trust for the customers to recover their business while reducing cost overheads," the statement said.

The company added that it will extend this solution to all leading quick service restaurants and and dine-in brands. "We understand that after the lockdown, our country will require a safe dining and food ordering experience. Therefore, we have built this technology to help restaurants and their customers to follow social-distancing norms. With our 'contactless in-store ordering', they will avoid touching menu cards and cash for a safer experience," Paytm Vice-President Nikhil Saigal said.

