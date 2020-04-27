STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RBI's announcement of Rs 50,000 crore fund will protect small investors: BJP chief JP Nadda

The saffron party said on its Twitter handle that the measure will stabilise the performance of short-term debt funds and improve investor sentiment about the debt market.

Published: 27th April 2020 10:09 PM

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said the RBI's announcement of Rs 50,000 crore liquidity facility for mutual funds will take forward the Union government's measures to protect small investors amid the challenges facing the economy due to COVID-19.

"COVID-19 has brought many challenges to our economy. To deal with this, the PM Narendra Modi government has taken many prompt decisions. Taking it forward and to protect small investors interests, I welcome the RBI's announcement of Rs 50,000 crore special liquidity facility for mutual funds," Nadda said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on its Twitter handle that the measure will stabilise the performance of short-term debt funds and improve investor sentiment about the debt market.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday provided a Rs 50,000-crore shot in the arm to stressed mutual funds by unveiling a special liquidity facility for the sector, days after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund decided to close six debt schemes.

In a statement, the central bank said heightened volatility in capital markets in reaction to COVID-19 has imposed liquidity strains on mutual funds (MFs), which have intensified in the wake of redemption pressures related to closure of some debt MFs and potential contagious effects therefrom.

The BJP president also spoke to a group of lawyers through video conferencing and shared with them various measures taken by the government to fight coronavirus. The party said in a statement that the lawyers also praised the measures, saying the spread of the pandemic has been contained in the country due to them.

Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

