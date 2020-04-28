STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

‘AirBin’ helps prevent spread of virus through waste from hospitals, clinics

The smart bin can alert sanitation teams at regular intervals on fill levels and on-demand clearance requests from end-users, for faster disposal of infectious waste.

Published: 28th April 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Antariksh Waste Ventures, an IIT-Madras-incubated start-up, has developed an Internet of Things-enabled (IoT) smart bin system to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus or Covid-19 through waste generated at vulnerable contagion points such as hospitals, clinics, public bins and quarantine hotspots.

Named as AirBin, the product enables remote monitoring of waste accumulation levels and clearances through IoT systems, where devices communicate with each other intelligently. This smart bin system can be retro-fitted onto existing garbage bins on nearby poles, walls or bin lids.

The product will hit the market in around five months. Antariksh said it aims to supply the first 200 AirBin devices across India in the next few months with long-term plans to deliver 1,00,000 units for 100 smart cities in India.

“Waste management processes will play a key role in containing the contagion at public or private spaces. From waste collection, transport, segregation and disposal to recycling, every process needs to be overhauled quickly. Technology will play a vital role in this transformation. Timely cleaning of bins will be a key priority while faced with shortage of labour,” said Mahek Mahendra Shah, founder of Antariksh Waste Ventures Pvt Ltd.

“Remote waste levels monitoring, smarter pick-ups, skill development with good protection gear for sanitation teams and educating citizens on best sanitation practices, will be some of the key elements driving this industry forward in the coming months,” he added.

This digital waste management system can generate alerts to sanitation teams at regular intervals on fill levels and on-demand clearance requests from end-users, for faster disposal of infectious waste.Antariksh Waste Ventures aims to clear waste bins before they overflow by digitising waste management processes.

How it works

The smart bin can alert sanitation teams at regular intervals on fill levels and on-demand clearance requests from end-users, for faster disposal of infectious waste.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 COVID19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp