‘AirBin’ helps prevent spread of virus through waste from hospitals, clinics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Antariksh Waste Ventures, an IIT-Madras-incubated start-up, has developed an Internet of Things-enabled (IoT) smart bin system to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus or Covid-19 through waste generated at vulnerable contagion points such as hospitals, clinics, public bins and quarantine hotspots.

Named as AirBin, the product enables remote monitoring of waste accumulation levels and clearances through IoT systems, where devices communicate with each other intelligently. This smart bin system can be retro-fitted onto existing garbage bins on nearby poles, walls or bin lids.

The product will hit the market in around five months. Antariksh said it aims to supply the first 200 AirBin devices across India in the next few months with long-term plans to deliver 1,00,000 units for 100 smart cities in India.

“Waste management processes will play a key role in containing the contagion at public or private spaces. From waste collection, transport, segregation and disposal to recycling, every process needs to be overhauled quickly. Technology will play a vital role in this transformation. Timely cleaning of bins will be a key priority while faced with shortage of labour,” said Mahek Mahendra Shah, founder of Antariksh Waste Ventures Pvt Ltd.

“Remote waste levels monitoring, smarter pick-ups, skill development with good protection gear for sanitation teams and educating citizens on best sanitation practices, will be some of the key elements driving this industry forward in the coming months,” he added.

This digital waste management system can generate alerts to sanitation teams at regular intervals on fill levels and on-demand clearance requests from end-users, for faster disposal of infectious waste.Antariksh Waste Ventures aims to clear waste bins before they overflow by digitising waste management processes.

How it works

The smart bin can alert sanitation teams at regular intervals on fill levels and on-demand clearance requests from end-users, for faster disposal of infectious waste.