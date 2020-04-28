STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Blue Dart Express launches service for medicine delivery to Indians living abroad

Blue Dart services have been operational even amid the lockdown with its teams working round-the-clock to ensure priority clearance and delivery of essential commodities, the company said.

Published: 28th April 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

pills, medicines

Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Logistics services provider Blue Dart Express on Tuesday said it has launched a service through which customers can send medicines to relatives living abroad.

To avail the medicine delivery service, customers need to visit any Blue Dart/DHL counter across India and provide valid medical prescription for sending medicines overseas to their family/ friends through the Blue Dart-DHL's door-to-door express service, the company said in the release.

Blue Dart services have been operational even amid the lockdown with its teams working round-the-clock to ensure priority clearance and delivery of essential commodities, the company said.

"We have transported over thousands of tonnes of cargo carrying essential supplies since the nationwide lockdown began and have been extending all possible support to various state government, pharma companies to fight this war against the global COVID-19 pandemic," Ketan Kulkarni, CMO and Head Business Development, Blue Dart Express Ltd, said.

The company is working closely with the government of India, to ensure door-to-door delivery carrying inter-state and international supplies of essential goods through its strong air and ground express network, the company added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Blue Dart Express medicines Coronavirus COVID19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp